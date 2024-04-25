Dowlais Group Advances Share Buy-Back Plan

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC, in executing its £50 million share buy-back programme, has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 199,541 of its ordinary shares, with the transaction conducted through Investec Bank plc. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 81.8 to 84.5 pence, resulting in a total number of 1,390,005,987 voting rights within the company, as shareholders adjust their stakes in light of the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:DWL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.