Dotz Nano Limited Announces Top Holders of Options

An update from Dotz Nano Limited ( (AU:DTZ) ) is now available.

Dotz Nano Limited has released a report detailing the top holders of its security class DTZOPT57, which are options expiring on October 28, 2028. The report highlights that Evolution Capital Pty Ltd holds a significant portion of these options, with a 55.41% stake, followed by Orca Capital AG with 9.65%. This distribution of holdings indicates a concentrated ownership structure, which could influence the company’s strategic decisions and market behavior.

Average Trading Volume: 1,278,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$38.01M

