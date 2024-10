Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has announced the issuance of 1 million unquoted equity securities in the form of options expiring on August 2, 2026, with an exercise price of $0.165 each, as of October 3, 2024. These securities are part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX.

