dorsaVi Unveils AI Upper Limb Movement Module

dorsaVi Ltd has launched an innovative video AI module for upper limb movement analysis, enhancing its suite of motion analytics tools. Responding to a major U.S. client’s request, the module, part of the ViMove+ platform, allows for rapid, contactless range of motion reporting. This technology stands to broaden dorsaVi’s customer base by integrating seamlessly with its existing FDA-approved sensor products and will soon extend to analyzing complex sports movements.

