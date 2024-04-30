dorsaVi Reports Growth and Cost Reductions

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

In its latest quarterly report, dorsaVi Limited reported a sales revenue of $331k, marking a 5% increase from the previous quarter and showcasing three consecutive quarters of growth. The company also achieved a significant reduction in cash expenses, lowered by 9% from the previous quarter, and a 52% improvement in net operating cash outflows. Additionally, dorsaVi launched an AI Natural Movement Algorithm and welcomed a new Non-Executive Director to its board, indicating a strategic move to enhance its market position and product offerings.

