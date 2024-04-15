dorsaVi Ltd Announces Board Resignation

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Ltd announces the resignation of Ms Caroline Elliott, who has served as a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee since November 2017. The company expressed gratitude for Elliott’s significant contributions to financial governance and is now seeking a replacement as part of its ongoing Board renewal program. dorsaVi specializes in innovative motion analysis technology for various sectors, including workplace risk assessment and clinical patient management.

