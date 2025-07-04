dorsaVi Limited Issues 70 Million New Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from dorsaVi Limited ( (AU:DVL) ).

dorsaVi Limited has announced the issuance of 70,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares, as per the Corporations Act 2001. This move complies with all necessary legal provisions and indicates the company’s ongoing transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements. The issuance of shares could potentially enhance dorsaVi’s financial capabilities, supporting its operations in the motion analysis technology sector and possibly impacting its market position positively.

More about dorsaVi Limited

dorsaVi Ltd (ASX:DVL) is a company specializing in innovative motion analysis device technologies for clinical applications, elite sports, and occupational health and safety. Their wearable sensor technology allows for detailed human movement and position tracking outside of a biomechanics lab, focusing on workplace injury risk assessment and clinical patient management.

Average Trading Volume: 2,737,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$12.62M

