dorsaVi Director’s Securities Update: Performance Rights Conversion

An update from dorsaVi Limited ( (AU:DVL) ) is now available.

dorsaVi Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Andrew James Ronchi. The update involves the conversion of 500,000 performance rights into shares, increasing his indirect holdings while the performance rights lapsed. This change reflects an internal adjustment in the director’s securities, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics.

More about dorsaVi Limited

dorsaVi Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing innovative motion analysis solutions. The company specializes in wearable sensor technology, offering products and services that cater to healthcare, sports, and occupational health markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,737,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$12.62M

