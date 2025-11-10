Dongfang Electric Announces Closure of Register for 2025 EGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Dongfang Electric ( (HK:1072) ).

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited has announced the closure of its register of members in preparation for its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025. The register will be closed from November 24 to November 28, 2025, to determine the list of shareholders eligible to attend the EGM. Shareholders must submit transfer documents and share certificates by November 21, 2025, to be eligible. The EGM will address various resolutions, with details to be published on the company’s and Hong Kong Exchanges’ websites.

More about Dongfang Electric

YTD Price Performance: 119.78%

Average Trading Volume: 13,155,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$82.79B

