Domino’s Pizza (GB:DOM) has released an update.

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc., a major shareholder, has decreased its holdings to below 5% of voting rights. The threshold was crossed on September 25, 2024, with the company being notified the following day. This marks a significant change from BlackRock’s previous notification where they held just over 5% of the voting rights.

For further insights into GB:DOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.