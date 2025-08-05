Domino’s Pizza Group Gains Market Share Amid Challenging Conditions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Domino’s Pizza Group reported its half-year results for 2025, showing continued market share gains despite a challenging operating environment. The company experienced a slight increase in system sales and group revenue but faced a decline in underlying EBITDA and profit before tax due to weaker consumer sentiment and higher employment costs. Despite these challenges, Domino’s increased its market share in the UK takeaway and pizza markets, improved delivery times, and saw success in its loyalty program trials. The company remains confident in its strategy, demonstrated by an increased interim dividend and ongoing investments in growth opportunities, particularly in Ireland.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DOM) stock is a Sell with a £2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Domino’s Pizza stock, see the GB:DOM Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DOM is a Neutral.

Domino’s Pizza has strong valuation metrics and positive corporate events, but financial leverage and negative equity are concerns. Technical indicators also show bearish trends.

Domino’s Pizza Group plc is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market. The company holds the master franchise agreement to own, operate, and franchise Domino’s stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, with a total of 1,381 stores as of August 2025. Domino’s also has a 12% shareholding in Domino’s Pizza Poland.

Average Trading Volume: 729,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £959.8M

