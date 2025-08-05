Domino’s Pizza Group Appoints New Director for Workforce Engagement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Domino’s Pizza ( (GB:DOM) ) has shared an update.

Domino’s Pizza Group has announced a change in its board responsibilities, appointing Mitesh Patel as the Designated Non-Executive Director for workforce engagement starting 1 September 2025. This move reflects the company’s focus on enhancing workforce relations and engagement, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and stakeholder relationships positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DOM) stock is a Sell with a £2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Domino’s Pizza stock, see the GB:DOM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DOM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DOM is a Neutral.

Domino’s Pizza has strong valuation metrics and positive corporate events, but financial leverage and negative equity are concerns. Technical indicators also show bearish trends.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:DOM stock, click here.

More about Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Group plc is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Irish market, holding the master franchise agreement to own, operate, and franchise Domino’s stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Average Trading Volume: 729,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £959.8M

For a thorough assessment of DOM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue