Domino’s Pizza (GB:DOM) has released an update.

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing 197,997 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation, at prices ranging from 287.80 to 296.80 pence per share. This move reduces the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 395,993,604, directly impacting the company’s voting rights and potentially its stock market performance.

