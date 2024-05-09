Dominion Lending Shareholders Elect Directors

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc. (Canada) Class A (TSE:DLCG) has released an update.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. has successfully concluded its annual general meeting, resulting in the election of seven director nominees with an overwhelming majority of the votes. In addition, shareholders have expressed strong confidence in the continuity of the company’s audit functions by reappointing Ernst & Young LLP with near-unanimous approval. The company, a leading network in Canada’s mortgage landscape, continues to operate through multiple subsidiaries with a vast network of agents and locations nationwide.

