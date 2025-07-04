Dominion Income Trust 1 Appoints New Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dominion Income Trust 1 ( (AU:DN1) ) has shared an announcement.

Dominion Income Trust 1 has announced the appointment of Russell Beasley as a director, effective July 1, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Beasley currently holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts associated with the trust, indicating a neutral impact on the company’s operations and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 4,719

