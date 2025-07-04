Dominion Income Trust 1 Announces Board Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Dominion Income Trust 1 ( (AU:DN1) ) is now available.

Dominion Income Trust 1 has announced the departure of Mary O’Connor from its board of directors, effective July 1, 2025. This change in leadership is part of the company’s ongoing governance updates, though it does not appear to have any immediate impact on the company’s securities, as O’Connor held no relevant interests in the trust’s securities at the time of her departure.

More about Dominion Income Trust 1

Average Trading Volume: 4,719

