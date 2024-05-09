Doman Group’s Steady Q1 Amid Market Softness

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has released an update.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. reported a slight decrease in Q1 2024 revenues to $602.5 million, with a net earnings of $14.4 million and a stable quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. Despite a softening market, the company saw an increase in gross margin to 16.7% and was bolstered by its Southeast Acquisition. Chairman Amar S. Doman highlighted strong inventory management and operating discipline as key factors in maintaining financial steadiness.

