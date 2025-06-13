Doman Building Materials Declares 61st Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Doman Building Materials Group ( (TSE:DBM) ) has provided an update.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, marking the 61st consecutive quarter of dividend payments. This consistent dividend declaration underscores the company’s stable financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders, reinforcing its strong position in the building materials industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DBM) stock is a Hold with a C$7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Doman Building Materials Group stock, see the TSE:DBM Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DBM is a Outperform.

Doman Building Materials Group’s overall score is driven by its strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and cash flow generation. The positive technical indicators further support the bullish outlook, though caution is warranted due to high leverage and potential overbought conditions in technical markers. The attractive valuation due to reasonable P/E and high dividend yield enhances its appeal.

More about Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., founded in 1989 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is Canada’s only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials sector. The company operates several divisions with treating plants, planing and specialty facilities, and distribution centers across Canada and the United States, serving various regions with lumber, fencing, and building materials. Doman also manages private timberlands and forest licenses in Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 208,353

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$746.8M

