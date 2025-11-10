Domaine Power Holdings to Review Interim Financials

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Domaine Power Holdings Limited ( (HK:0442) ).

Domaine Power Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 25, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending September 30, 2025. This meeting will also cover the approval of the interim results, which will be published on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the company’s website, potentially impacting stakeholders’ insights into the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0442) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Domaine Power Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0442 Stock Forecast page.

Domaine Power Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, indicating its involvement in a publicly traded industry.

Average Trading Volume: 113,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$146.8M

