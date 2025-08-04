Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. Updates Dividend Distribution Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. ( (AU:DHG) ).
Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. announced an update regarding their dividend distribution, correcting the lodgement date of a court order with ASIC from 7 July 2025 to 7 August 2025. This update ensures accurate compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting the company’s financial operations and stakeholder expectations.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DHG) stock is a Sell with a A$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. stock, see the AU:DHG Stock Forecast page.
More about Domain Holdings Australia Ltd.
Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, providing digital property marketing services. The company focuses on offering a platform for property listings and related services to consumers and real estate agents across Australia.
Average Trading Volume: 634,022
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$2.79B
