Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. Securities Suspended Amid Acquisition

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. ( (AU:DHG) ) has issued an announcement.

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. announced that its securities will be suspended from quotation following a Supreme Court of New South Wales decision approving a scheme of arrangement. This scheme allows Andromeda Australia SubCo Pty Limited to acquire all issued shares of Domain Holdings, potentially impacting the company’s market operations and shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DHG) stock is a Sell with a A$2.80 price target.

More about Domain Holdings Australia Ltd.

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, providing digital property marketing and information services. The company focuses on offering platforms and tools for property listings, real estate data, and related services to consumers and businesses in the Australian market.

Average Trading Volume: 643,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.79B

