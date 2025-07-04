Domain Holdings Announces Dispatch of Scheme Booklet for CoStar Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. ( (AU:DHG) ).

Domain Holdings Australia Limited has announced the dispatch of its Scheme Booklet related to the proposed acquisition by CoStar Group, Inc. The Domain Board recommends shareholders vote in favor of the scheme, with Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited, the controlling shareholder, also supporting the proposal. The Scheme Meeting is scheduled for 4 August 2025, where shareholders can vote on the acquisition.

More about Domain Holdings Australia Ltd.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates in the real estate industry, providing digital property advertising and media services. The company focuses on offering online property listings and related services to real estate agents and consumers across Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 872,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.79B

