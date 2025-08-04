Domain Holdings Announces CoStar Scheme Implementation Date

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. ( (AU:DHG) ).

Domain Holdings Australia Limited has announced the implementation of the CoStar scheme of arrangement, which is now scheduled for 27 August 2025. This adjustment in the timeline reflects the company’s strategic efforts to align its operations with the proposed scheme, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DHG) stock is a Sell with a A$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. stock, see the AU:DHG Stock Forecast page.

More about Domain Holdings Australia Ltd.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates in the real estate industry, offering digital property advertising and data services. The company focuses on providing platforms for property listings, real estate data, and related services to consumers, agents, and businesses in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 634,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.79B

