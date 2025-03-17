DomaCom Ltd. Announces Security Consolidation

DomaCom Ltd. ( (AU:DCL) ) has issued an update.

DomaCom Ltd. has announced a security consolidation, affecting several of its securities, including ordinary shares and various options. This reorganization is set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from March 20, 2025, with the record date on March 21, 2025, and the issue date on March 28, 2025. The consolidation is part of the company’s strategic efforts to streamline its securities structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about DomaCom Ltd.

DomaCom Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on property investment and management. It offers a platform for fractional property investment, allowing investors to participate in property ownership with smaller capital outlays.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.79M

See more insights into DCL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com