DomaCom Ltd. Announces Director’s Interest Change

DomaCom Ltd. ( (AU:AOH) ) has provided an announcement.

DomaCom Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest notice for Raymond Jourdan. The change involves the acquisition of 170,532 fully paid ordinary shares and the disposal of 170,532 options, resulting in a new total of 16,599,105 fully paid ordinary shares held. This adjustment reflects the exercise of options as part of director’s fees remuneration, indicating a strategic move in the company’s executive compensation structure.

More about DomaCom Ltd.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.79M

For an in-depth examination of AOH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

