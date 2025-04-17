Dolly Varden Silver Gains NYSE American Listing Approval

Dolly Varden Silver ( (TSE:DV) ) has provided an announcement.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation announced on April 15, 2025, that its common shares have been approved for listing on the NYSE American, expected to begin trading under the symbol ‘DVS’ on April 21, 2025. This strategic move aims to provide the company with access to larger and more liquid equity markets, potentially increasing value for shareholders and making it easier for U.S. investors to invest in Dolly Varden. The listing is part of Dolly Varden’s strategy to attract American investors interested in high-grade silver opportunities in secure jurisdictions, enhancing its industry positioning.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DV is a Neutral.

Dolly Varden Silver’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, characterized by lack of revenue and consistent losses, offset by a strong equity base and absence of debt. While corporate events show strategic efforts to improve market positioning, technical analysis suggests a cautious approach given current price trends. Valuation concerns persist due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of profitability.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on the Kitsault Valley Project in British Columbia, Canada. The project combines the Dolly Varden Project and the Homestake Ridge Project, known for high-grade silver and gold resources, and includes past-producing mines. The company is exploring for further precious metal deposits and is also interested in porphyry and skarn style copper and gold mineralization.

YTD Price Performance: 2.86%

Average Trading Volume: 91,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$312.5M

