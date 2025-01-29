DOLFINES Reports 28% Revenue Growth in 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Dolfines SA ( (FR:ALDOL) ) has provided an announcement.

DOLFINES SA reported a significant increase in its 2024 revenue, achieving a 28% rise to €10.3 million. This growth was driven by the expansion of its O&G Audits and Technical Consulting activities in offshore wind power and the renewal of existing contracts in France. Aegide International saw a 72% revenue increase due to growth in audit and training activities, despite a decrease in consulting activities due to project delays. However, 8.2 France experienced a revenue decline due to the centralization of Technical Assistance activities on DOLFINES SA, while Dietswell do Brasil is working on diversifying its single-product focus.

More about Dolfines SA

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. DOLFINES aims to play a key role in the energy transition by designing innovative services and solutions for renewable energy exploitation, both onshore and offshore. The company is certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection, and engineering activities.

YTD Price Performance: 153.33%

Average Trading Volume: 112

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €8.89M

