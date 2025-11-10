Dole to Discuss Q3 2025 Financial Results in Upcoming Webcast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Dole ( (DOLE) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Dole plc will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2025. This announcement is part of Dole’s ongoing efforts to keep stakeholders informed about its financial performance and could impact investor perceptions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (DOLE) stock is a Sell with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dole stock, see the DOLE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DOLE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DOLE is a Neutral.

Dole’s overall score reflects strong earnings performance and strategic moves, but is weighed down by valuation concerns and technical weakness. Financial performance shows growth, yet profitability and cash flow issues need resolution.

To see Spark’s full report on DOLE stock, click here.

More about Dole

Dole plc operates in the agriculture industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company is known for its wide range of produce offerings and has a significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,044,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.25B

Find detailed analytics on DOLE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue