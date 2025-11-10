Dole plc Unveils $100 Million Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Dole ( (DOLE) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Dole plc announced a $100 million share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors. This initiative is part of Dole’s broader capital allocation strategy aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value. The repurchases will be conducted through open-market transactions or other methods compliant with securities laws, with the timing and volume determined by market conditions and available resources. The program offers flexibility as it does not obligate the company to buy a specific number of shares and can be adjusted or halted at the Board’s discretion. Funding for the repurchases will come from operating cash flow, existing cash balances, or the company’s revolving credit facility.

The most recent analyst rating on (DOLE) stock is a Sell with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dole stock, see the DOLE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DOLE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DOLE is a Neutral.

Dole’s overall score reflects strong earnings performance and strategic moves, but is weighed down by valuation concerns and technical weakness. Financial performance shows growth, yet profitability and cash flow issues need resolution.

To see Spark’s full report on DOLE stock, click here.

More about Dole

Dole plc is a global leader in the fresh produce industry, specializing in the growth, marketing, and distribution of a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced both locally and internationally. The company operates in over 85 countries with a focus on promoting health and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 1,044,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.25B

For an in-depth examination of DOLE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue