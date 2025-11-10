Dole plc Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Strategic Moves

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Dole ( (DOLE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Dole plc announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a revenue increase of 10.5% to $2.3 billion. Despite a decrease in net income to $13.8 million due to losses in discontinued operations, the company showed strong performance in its diversified segments. The sale of the Fresh Vegetables division in August 2025 contributed to a reduction in net debt, and the board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million. The company remains optimistic about achieving its full-year adjusted EBITDA target.

The most recent analyst rating on (DOLE) stock is a Sell with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dole stock, see the DOLE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DOLE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DOLE is a Neutral.

Dole’s overall score reflects strong earnings performance and strategic moves, but is weighed down by valuation concerns and technical weakness. Financial performance shows growth, yet profitability and cash flow issues need resolution.

To see Spark’s full report on DOLE stock, click here.

More about Dole

Dole plc operates in the agricultural industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company is known for its diversified fresh produce segments, with a market focus on delivering high-quality products globally.

Average Trading Volume: 1,044,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.25B

See more data about DOLE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue