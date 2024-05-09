Dogness Corp Announces Class A Share Sale

Dogness Corp (DOGZ) has released an update.

Dogness (International) Corporation has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement on May 9, 2024, to issue and sell 2 million Class A Shares to several investors at $2.50 per share, with the transaction set to close at the company’s principal office on a mutually agreed date. The agreement outlines the terms of sale, purchase price, and payment methods, emphasizing that the shares have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to certain restrictions on resale.

