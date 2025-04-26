Dodla Dairy Appoints New Head of Operations for Maharashtra

Dodla Dairy Ltd. ( (IN:DODLA) ) has issued an update.

Dodla Dairy Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Rajendrakumar V Patel as the Head of Operations (Production) for Maharashtra, effective from May 1, 2025. Mr. Patel brings over 31 years of experience in production and operational planning, milk procurement, and quality assurance, which is expected to strengthen the company’s operational capabilities and enhance its market positioning in the dairy industry.

Dodla Dairy Limited operates in the dairy industry, focusing on the production and distribution of dairy products. The company is involved in milk procurement, production, and operational planning, with a market focus on quality assurance and brand promotion.

