Dodge & Cox Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A

Dodge & Cox, managed by John A. Gunn, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class A ((GOOGL)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 16,345 shares.
Recent Updates on Alphabet Inc. Class A stock
Recent developments for Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) highlight a robust financial performance in Q4 2024, with a 14% increase in annual revenue to $350 billion, largely due to advancements in AI and a 30% rise in Google Cloud revenue. Despite a 4% decline in network advertising revenue, the company’s operating income rose by 31%, and net income grew by 28%. Alphabet plans to invest $75 billion in capital expenditures focused on AI and infrastructure, anticipating potential revenue headwinds in 2025 from currency fluctuations and the leap year effect. The stock’s year-to-date price performance is noted as a decline of approximately 2-3%, with varying hedge fund interest as some increased and others reduced their positions.
More about Alphabet Inc. Class A
YTD Price Performance: -1.74%
Average Trading Volume: 28,920,224
Current Market Cap: $2278.6B