Dodge & Cox Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Dodge & Cox, managed by John A. Gunn, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class A ((GOOGL)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 16,345 shares.

Recent Updates on Alphabet Inc. Class A stock

Recent developments for Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) highlight a robust financial performance in Q4 2024, with a 14% increase in annual revenue to $350 billion, largely due to advancements in AI and a 30% rise in Google Cloud revenue. Despite a 4% decline in network advertising revenue, the company’s operating income rose by 31%, and net income grew by 28%. Alphabet plans to invest $75 billion in capital expenditures focused on AI and infrastructure, anticipating potential revenue headwinds in 2025 from currency fluctuations and the leap year effect. The stock’s year-to-date price performance is noted as a decline of approximately 2-3%, with varying hedge fund interest as some increased and others reduced their positions.

More about Alphabet Inc. Class A

YTD Price Performance: -1.74%

Average Trading Volume: 28,920,224

Current Market Cap: $2278.6B