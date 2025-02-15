Dodge & Cox Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc.

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Dodge & Cox, managed by John A. Gunn, recently executed a significant transaction involving Meta Platforms, Inc. ((META)). The hedge fund increased its position by 1,877 shares.

Recent Updates on Meta Platforms, Inc. stock

Recent developments at Meta Platforms, Inc. include significant organizational changes, such as laying off 5% of its global workforce while expediting the hiring of machine learning engineers. The company is merging its Messenger and Facebook teams and is considering relocating its incorporation to Texas for a more favorable business environment. Financially, Meta is heavily investing in virtual and augmented reality, expecting to reach a $100 billion investment by the end of the year. The company has sold over 1 million Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2024, with 2025 being pivotal for further development of this product. Argus has raised Meta’s stock price target from $686 to $775. The stock has a year-to-date price performance of approximately 20.12%, with an average trading volume around 13.7 million and a current market cap of approximately $1818 billion.

More about Meta Platforms, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 21.58%

Average Trading Volume: 13,736,521

Current Market Cap: $1846.1B