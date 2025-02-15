Dodge & Cox Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc.

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Dodge & Cox, managed by John A. Gunn, recently executed a significant transaction involving Broadcom Inc. ((AVGO)). The hedge fund increased its position by 11,880 shares.

Recent Updates on Broadcom Inc. stock

Recent developments for Broadcom Inc. include the launch of the Emulex Secure Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters and the Brocade G710 24-port 64G switch, both aimed at enhancing data encryption and Fibre Channel technology. Despite these advancements, Morgan Stanley lowered Broadcom’s price target from $265 to $246 due to concerns related to AI developments like DeepSeek. In contrast, Barclays raised its price target to $260, citing optimism about Broadcom’s prospects in AI and semiconductor technology. There has been bullish options activity, with increased call trading and implied volatility, signaling market optimism ahead of Broadcom’s earnings expected on March 6th. The company’s YTD price performance varies slightly in reports, noted as 1.32% and 1.88%, with a market cap around $1101.7B to $1107.9B.

More about Broadcom Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 1.65%

Average Trading Volume: 32,993,032

Current Market Cap: $1105.3B