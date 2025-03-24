Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Resumes Trading on ASX

The latest announcement is out from Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh ( (AU:DOC) ).

The suspension of trading in the securities of Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC has been lifted following their response to an ASX Price and Volume Query. This reinstatement allows the company to resume normal trading activities, potentially stabilizing its market position and restoring investor confidence.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 sh

YTD Price Performance: 20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 103,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

