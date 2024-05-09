Docebo Achieves Remarkable Growth in Q1 2024

Docebo, Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has released an update.

Docebo Inc. has reported a strong first quarter in 2024 with a 23% increase in subscription revenue, totaling $47.9 million and marking an overall revenue rise to $51.4 million, which is up 24% from the previous year. The company’s net income has significantly grown to $5.2 million, and they’ve achieved a milestone with $201.2 million in Annual Recurring Revenue. These results reflect the company’s successful expansion and customer growth, including notable partnerships with Ansys, GovCIO, and a major UK-based professional sports association.

