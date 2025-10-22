dMY Squared Submits Draft for Nasdaq Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. Class A ( (DMYY) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc., along with Rose Holdco Pte. Ltd. and Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd., announced the confidential submission of a draft registration statement on Form F-4 to the SEC, related to their proposed business combination initially announced on September 9, 2025. This business combination, pending SEC review and shareholder approval, aims to list Holdco’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants on Nasdaq, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd. is developing a hardware-agnostic software platform that bridges the gaps between quantum hardware and applications, making quantum computing accessible to software developers without deep quantum expertise. dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. is a blank check company focused on mergers, capital stock exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations, or similar business combinations.

