dMY Squared Extends Business Combination Deadline

dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. Class A ( (DMYY) ) has issued an update.

On October 27, 2025, dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. deposited an additional $50,000 into its trust account to extend the deadline for completing an initial business combination by one month, from October 29, 2025, to November 29, 2025. This extension is part of the company’s strategy to utilize its right to extend the deadline up to 23 times, with the final possible extension date being December 29, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 83,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $49.83M

