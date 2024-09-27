DMC Mining Ltd. Unveils 2024 Financial Report

DMC Mining Ltd. (AU:DMM) has released an update.

DMC Mining Ltd. has released its annual financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2024. The comprehensive document includes detailed financial statements and auditor reports, reflecting the company’s performance and financial position. Investors and stakeholders are provided with essential information, including profit and loss, cash flows, and equity changes.

