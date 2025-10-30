DLH Holdings Secures $90M Contract with Veteran Affairs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from DLH Holdings ( (DLHC) ) is now available.

DLH Holdings announced that its contract with the Office of Head Start, which accounted for 10.7% of its fiscal year revenue, will end on October 31, 2025, as the renewal was awarded to small businesses. The company plans to mitigate this impact by pursuing new business opportunities. Additionally, DLH has secured a sole-source IDIQ contract with the Department of Veteran Affairs for pharmacy and logistics services, valued at $90 million, effective October 28, 2025, with a performance period through April 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (DLHC) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DLH Holdings stock, see the DLHC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DLHC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DLHC is a Neutral.

DLH Holdings’ overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance, technical indicators, valuation, and earnings call insights. The company’s strong cash flow management and strategic alignment with federal initiatives are significant positives. However, challenges in revenue growth, high leverage, and pipeline conversion risks weigh on the score. The technical analysis suggests stability without strong momentum, while the valuation is moderate.

More about DLH Holdings

DLH Holdings operates in the government services industry, providing monitoring, evaluation, compliance, pharmacy, and logistics services. The company primarily serves government agencies such as the Office of Head Start and the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Average Trading Volume: 20,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $80.42M

