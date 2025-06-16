DL Holdings Projects Significant Profit Increase for 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

DL Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1709) ) has provided an announcement.

DL Holdings Group Limited has issued a positive profit alert, projecting a significant increase in profit for the year ending March 31, 2025, estimated between HK$110-130 million, compared to HK$99.9 million the previous year. This growth is attributed to gains from the disposal of a subsidiary and substantial contributions from its family office business, although partially offset by the absence of a one-off gain from the previous year. The announcement highlights the company’s strong performance and potential positive implications for stakeholders, though the final results are yet to be audited.

DL Holdings Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the financial services industry with a focus on family office services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in various financial activities, including asset management and investment advisory.

Average Trading Volume: 2,870,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.62B

