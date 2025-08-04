DL Holdings Invests in Web3 Gaming Firm Pangu Software

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from DL Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1709) ).

DL Holdings Group Limited has announced a strategic investment through a fund it manages in Pangu Software Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based technology company specializing in decentralized Web3 gaming platforms. This investment aligns with DL Holdings’ focus on digital finance and virtual assets, aiming to strengthen its presence in the digital entertainment and Web3 sectors. The fund will acquire a 2.0% equity interest in Pangu, enhancing its strategic positioning in innovative gaming monetization models.

More about DL Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 49,231,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$5.11B

For detailed information about 1709 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue