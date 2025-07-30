DL Holdings Group Limited Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from DL Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1709) ).

DL Holdings Group Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 12, 2025. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the approval of the company’s audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of the auditor. Additionally, the company seeks authorization to allot and issue shares and related securities, which could impact its capital structure and market operations.

More about DL Holdings Group Limited

DL Holdings Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment and asset management services.

Average Trading Volume: 49,074,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$5.73B

