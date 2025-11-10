DL Holdings Completes Share Subscription, Raising HK$955.56 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

DL Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:1709) ) has shared an update.

DL Holdings Group Limited has successfully completed the subscription of new shares under a general mandate, issuing 63,803,000 shares at HK$3.05 each to Evergreen Wealth Investment Limited. This transaction, along with previous placements and top-up subscriptions, has raised approximately HK$955.56 million in total net proceeds, which could significantly enhance the company’s financial position and provide capital for future growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1709) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DL Holdings Group Limited stock, see the HK:1709 Stock Forecast page.

More about DL Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 67,416,024

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.62B

Learn more about 1709 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

