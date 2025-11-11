Diwang Industrial Holdings Announces Major Transaction with Second Disposal of Subsidiary Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Diwang Industrial Holdings Limited ( (HK:1950) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Diwang Industrial Holdings Limited has entered into a Second Sale and Purchase Agreement to sell a 24% interest in a subsidiary to an independent third party for RMB29,860,000. This transaction, combined with a previous sale, constitutes a major transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring shareholder approval. The company will retain control of the subsidiary, and the financial results will continue to be consolidated with the group’s results.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1950) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Diwang Industrial Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1950 Stock Forecast page.

More about Diwang Industrial Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,679,829

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$168.5M

For an in-depth examination of 1950 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

