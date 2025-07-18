Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend for August 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Dividend Select 15 ( (TSE:DS) ) is now available.

Dividend Select 15 Corp. has announced a monthly dividend of $0.05517 per Equity share, payable on August 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2025. This dividend is calculated based on a 10% annualized rate applied to the volume-weighted average market price of the shares, maintaining a stable yield for investors.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DS is a Outperform.

Dividend Select 15 Corp. is bolstered by strong financial health and an attractive valuation, highlighted by significant revenue growth, a debt-free balance sheet, and high dividend yield. Despite mixed technical signals, the company’s focus on stable dividends and low valuation enhance its appeal.

More about Dividend Select 15

Dividend Select 15 Corp. invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies, chosen from a universe of 20, which are among the highest dividend-yielding stocks in Canada. The company’s focus is on generating stable income for its investors through these high-dividend stocks.

Average Trading Volume: 6,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

