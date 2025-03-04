Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares March 2025 Dividend and Sets Q4 2024 Earnings Release Date

An update from Diversified Royalty Corp ( (TSE:DIV) ) is now available.

Diversified Royalty Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.02083 per common share for March 2025, equating to $0.25 annually, to be paid on March 31, 2025. The company will release its Q4 2024 earnings on March 24, 2025. This announcement underscores DIV’s commitment to providing stable and predictable dividends to shareholders, aligning with its strategy to grow cash flow per share through accretive royalty purchases and the expansion of its royalty streams.

More about Diversified Royalty Corp

Diversified Royalty Corp. is a multi-royalty corporation focused on acquiring top-line royalties from well-managed multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns trademarks such as Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES®, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito, spanning industries from quick lube services to loyalty programs and supplemental education.

YTD Price Performance: -2.09%

Average Trading Volume: 273,712

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$429.6M

