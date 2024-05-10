Diversified Energy Shareholders Approve Majority Resolutions

Diversified Energy Company plc (GB:DEC) has released an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC announced that at its Annual General Meeting, 19 of 20 resolutions were passed with the majority receiving over 99% approval, while one regarding the amendment to the Equity Incentive Plan narrowly missed the threshold with 74% support. The company emphasized ongoing dialogue with shareholders, especially concerning executive incentive plans, aiming to align with US practices and shareholder expectations. The board committed to updating stakeholders on these engagements and ensuring competitive compensation to aid in business growth and strategic goals.

