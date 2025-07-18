Diversified Energy Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Diversified Energy Company ( (GB:DEC) ) has shared an update.

Diversified Energy Company PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 2,063 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of $14.35 per share. The acquired shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 78,067,460. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DEC) stock is a Hold with a £1150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Diversified Energy Company stock, see the GB:DEC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DEC is a Neutral.

Diversified Energy’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial performance but is bolstered by strategic initiatives and shareholder-friendly actions. The strong earnings call guidance and strategic acquisitions enhance the outlook, although financial vulnerabilities remain a concern.

More about Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company PLC is a leading publicly traded energy company that focuses on the production, transport, marketing, and well retirement of natural gas and liquids. The company is recognized for its sustainability leadership and employs a strategy of acquiring long-life assets to improve their environmental and operational performance, ultimately retiring them safely and securely.

Average Trading Volume: 185,894

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £854.9M

